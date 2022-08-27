Billings Mustangs bounce Missoula PaddleHeads

BILLINGS — Juan Teixeira had three hits Friday night, Andrew Fernandez homered and Jackson Raper drove in two runs as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 5-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs (44-36) received doubles from Jordan Hovey and Jordan Barth and triples from Raper and Gabe Wurtz as part of a 10-hit attack.

Billings led 1-0 on the solo homer by Fernandez in the second inning.

The Mustangs made it 3-0 in the fifth on RBI triples by Raper and Wurtz.

Billings made it 5-1 with two more runs in the seventh.

Starter Kelvan Pilot (7-4) was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs. He struck out eight, walked two and allowed no earned runs over six innings.

Pilot gave up seven hits.

Kamron Willman had three hits for the PaddleHeads (58-25). Teammate Lamar Sparks doubled and drove in a run.