Billings Mustangs edge Missoula PaddleHeads in final game of series

With the help of rock-solid pitching and just enough offense, the Billings Mustangs earned a split with the Missoula PaddleHeads in the final game of their six-game series Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

Jalen Garcia's walk-off single with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth gave The Magic City's pro baseball team a 3-2 win. All six games in the series were nip-and-tuck, and only once did either team manage more than five runs.

Sam Hellinger (1-1) suffered his first loss for Missoula after coming on with one out and no runners aboard in the ninth. He leads the Pioneer League in saves with 14.

Missoula trailed 2-1 and was down to its last strike when McClain O'Connor hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth. The Mustangs (45-37) had 11 hits in the game to just five for the PaddleHeads (59-24).

On Saturday night, Kamron Willman and Lamar Sparks hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth inning and the PaddleHeads went on to beat the Mustangs, 4-2.

The homers tied the game at 2-2 before Missoula tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Billings. Cam Thompson scored on a double play in the fifth. Nick Gatewood supplied an RBI double in the sixth.

The Mustangs were held to five hits by five Missoula pitchers. Starter Austin Crowson surrendered both Mustang runs in his four-plus innings and reliever Dan Swain came on in relief in the fifth and earned the win, holding Billings hitless for 1 1/3 innings. Hellinger came on in the ninth and earned the save.