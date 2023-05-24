Despite rallying from a six-run deficit, the Missoula PaddleHeads dropped their season opener against the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park Tuesday night, 7-6.

A three-run uprising by Zootown's pro baseball team in the top of the ninth knotted the score at 6-6. Then after the first two Billings hitters were retired in the bottom half, it looked like the Pioneer League game was headed to a knockout round.

But lead-off hitter Luke Fennelly hit a two-out single off Missoula reliever Mark Timmins. Then Conner Denning hit a towering ball that sent right fielder Thomas DeBonville back toward the wall. DeBonville lost it in the lights, allowing the ball to land on the turf.

Fennelly scored the winning run as his teammates poured out of the dugout. For the Mustangs, it was a measure of revenge after losing a playoff series to the PaddleHeads last September.

Missoula fell behind early Tuesday when second-year starting pitcher Austin Seidel surrendered three runs in the first frame, two coming on a home run by Denning. Seidel was pulled after three frames and Timmins righted the ship, striking out six in 5 2/3 innings and allowing only the walk-off run.

Denning finished with a game-high three RBIs. Outfielders Bryce Donovan and Mikey Edie each had a pair of RBIs for Billings. Jake Guenther and center fielder Keaton Greenwalt each had three hits and two RBIs for Missoula.

Trailing 6-0, Missoula scored its first run of the season in the fifth on a Cameron Thompson RBI double. The PaddleHeads added two more in the seventh on a Greenwalt home run.

Missoula needed three runs in the ninth to extend the game. Facing reliever Keagan McGinnis, Kamron Willman ignited a rally with a one-out double. Patrick Chung was then hit by a pitch and Greenwalt singled to load the bases.

The PaddleHeads were down to their last out when Jayson Newman-Dodd drew a walk, scoring Willman and cutting Missoula's deficit to 6-4. Guenther then ripped a two-RBI single before DeBonville struck out to end the top half of the ninth.

That set the stage for the Mustangs' dramatic win in the bottom half.

Each team finished with 12 hits. Billings had two errors to none for Missoula.

Billings (1-0) hosted Missoula (0-1) again Wednesday night. To find out how the game turned out, log on to Missoulian.com early Thursday morning.