Dramatic Whatley home run lifts Missoula PaddleHeads over Billings Mustangs

MISSOULA — For all of their success last season in winning the Pioneer League championship, the Missoula PaddleHeads never experienced the excitement of a walk-off home run.

Scratch that off the list for 2022.

Shortstop Kevin Whatley smacked the second pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning over the right field wall to give the team a 7-6 win over rival Billings Wednesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula moved to 7-6 and stayed within three games of North Division frontrunner Idaho Falls (10-3).

The home run was Whatley's first as a PaddleHead. It capped a monster comeback as the hosts rallied from a 6-2 deficit with five runs in the final three frames.

"We have a joke on our team that we are a fourth-quarter team," said Whatley, a Washington state native who played his college ball at Wright State. "Whenever we get down, we talk about being a team that performs well late in the game, and we just battle.”

Second-year PaddleHead McClain O’Conner made a huge impact in his first game back from injury, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs. In the seventh he launched a 3-run home run over the wall in left to bring Missoula within a run at 6-5. An inning later, Paddleheads rookie catcher Brenton Davis hit a two-out, RBI single to knot the score.

Billings threatened in the top of the ninth with two baserunners. Relief pitcher Cody Thompson wriggled out of the jam and ended up notching the win, going 1 2/3 innings.

Four Missoula players had multiple hits. Joining O'Connor were Whatley, Lamar Sparks and Jared Akins, all with two hits. Sparks improved his team-best batting average to .417.

The PaddleHeads and Mustangs were slated to play again Thursday night in Missoula.

