SPOKANE — The Missoula Osprey will be well-represented on the 2019 Pioneer League All-Star team this season as five players were selected to the squad.
The Osprey will be represented by left-handed pitcher Liu Fuenmayor, right-handed pitcher Patrick McGuff, right-handed pitcher Josh McMinn, shortstop Liover Peguero and outfielder Tristian Carranza. League president Jim McCurdy announced the all-star roster Wednesday.
Carranza and Peguero have both been named starters in the game. They will be joined by outfielders Colin Simpson (Grand Junction) and Andy Pages (Ogden); first baseman Harvin Medoza (Great Falls); second baseman Clay Dungan (Idaho Falls); third baseman Christian Koss (Grand Junction); catcher Michael Emodi Idaho Falls; Jeremiah Jackson (Orem); and pitcher Kevin Malisheski (Ogden).
Peguero has appeared in 35 games this year for the O's and leads the team in batting average at .373 with three home runs, 23 RBIs, eight stolen bases, three triples and seven doubles to his name. Carranza is right behind him with a .318 average and has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs in 37 games.
Fuenmayor is 3-1 on the year and sports a 1.63 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched. He has struck out 40 batters and walked 11.
McGuff has pitched 54 2/3 innings for the Osprey and is 5-3 on the season. He has an ERA of 4.45 and has struck out 61 batters and walked 12.
McMinn is 1-2 on the season for the Osprey. In 32 innings of work, he has an ERA of 4.50 and has struck out 42 batters and walked 12.
All of those statistics were prior to Wednesday's game with Idaho Falls.
The Pioneer League All-Stars will take on the Northwest League All-Stars. The fifth-annual game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Great Falls manager Tim Esmay will manage the Pioneer League All-Stars.