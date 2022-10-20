Former Missoula PaddleHeads standout outfielder Brandon Riley joins coaching staff

MISSOULA — As a player, Brandon Riley was a catalyst in leading the Missoula PaddleHeads to the best record in the Pioneer League two years in a row.

Now he's using his love of the game to help lead. Zootown's pro baseball team announced earlier this week that Riley, who hit .324 last season, has joined the PaddleHeads coaching staff as an assistant to third-year manager Michael Schlact.

“Welcoming Brandon to the coaching staff is a really cool thing to announce for us," said Schlact, who has had the highest winning percentage in all of pro baseball the past two summers. "I have always respected his hard-nosed style and his selfless leadership as a player.

"It’s going to be fun to watch him use those same skills as a coach. I’m very excited to watch him grow in this role and we’re excited to be the launching pad for his new career path."

The 25-year-old Riley is a former North Carolina Tar Heel who was drafted in the 14th round by the Cardinals in 2018. Prior to coming to Missoula in 2021, the outfielder had a minor league career that included a stint in High-A ball with the Peoria (Illinois) Chiefs.

The PaddleHeads also announced hitting coach Jeff Lyle will be back for the 2023 season.

“It’s really exciting that Jeff is coming back," Schlact said. "He was instrumental in the success we had last season and with so many returning players for next season, I know the guys are in amazing hands as they continue to develop their skills and we go for a Pioneer League Championship."

The PaddleHeads' off-season is officially in full swing, with player signings for the 2023 season on the horizon.