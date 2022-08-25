Hellinger picks up 12th save in Missoula PaddleHeads' win over Billings Mustangs

Sam Hellinger has been an unsung hero for the Missoula PaddleHeads this summer.

On Wednesday night the former Gonzaga pitcher and Cincinnati Reds farmhand picked up his 12th save, helping Zootown's pro baseball team edge past the Billings Mustangs, 5-4, at Dehler Park. Hellinger is tied for the Pioneer League lead in saves with two others.

Missoula needed Hellinger's heroics in a nip-and-tuck battle with Billings, who was trying to extend a four-game win streak. The PaddleHeads broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth when Keaton Greenwalt hit a leadoff double down the left field line and scored on a Brandon Riley base hit.

Hellinger coaxed two ground-outs and a pop out in the bottom of the ninth to close the door. The PaddleHeads boosted their league-best record to 57-22 and their lead in the North Division second-half race to four games at 22-10. The Mustangs (43-35, 18-14) are in second place in the division.

Missoula used five pitchers. Reliever Cody Thompson (7-1) earned the win after holding Billings scoreless in the eighth. Starter Connor Schultz, a former Iowa Hawkeye, did a bulk of the work in a starting role, allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in four frames.

The PaddleHeads registered 12 hits to seven for the hosts. Greenwalt led the way with three, including two doubles, and Jayson Newman, Lamar Sparks and McClain O'Connor each tallied two hits.

Missoula is slated to play daily in Billings through Sunday. The PaddleHeads will start a home series against Glacier Monday.