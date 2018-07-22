Twice the Missoula Osprey found themselves in a deep hole Sunday night.
They dug out of the first one for the most part. The second one was a killer as the O's dropped a 12-8 decision to the Idaho Falls Chukars in front of 1,577 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
With the loss, the Osprey saw their slim hopes of a Pioneer League North Division first-half title extinguished. They fell to 18-18 — three games behind North Division champion Great Falls (21-15) with two games remaining.
The evening started on a sour note for Missoula starting pitcher Edgar Martinez. He surrendered five runs on four hits, including a two-RBI single to Jose Caraballo, in the top of the first inning.
The Osprey answered in the bottom half, cutting their deficit to 5-4. Zack Shannon smacked a three-run home run and Zach Almond delivered a run-scoring single.
Idaho Falls stretched its lead to 6-4 on an Offerman Collado RBI double in the second. The Chukars (20-16) then chased Martinez in a four-run fourth inning.
Martinez was tagged for a total of 10 runs on eight hits and he walked four in 3 1/3 innings. Landson Whitson, Tyler Jandron and Mailon Arroyo came on and did a solid job in relief while Missoula crept back into the game, tallying three in the sixth and one in the seventh to make the score 12-8.
Jesus Marriaga and Geraldo Perdomo had RBI singles to highlight the Missoula sixth. Shannon hit his second home run of the game and fifth of the season to account for the O's seventh-inning run.
Missoula had a runner on second with no outs in the eighth but couldn't cash in against reliever Domingo Pena. Shannon started the ninth by hitting an infield single and moving to second on a throwing error. But again the hosts failed to capitalize.
Martinez fell to 3-3 with the pitching loss. Pena earned the win for the Chukars in five innings of relief.
Shannon finished with a team-high three hits and four RBIs. Eight Osprey recorded a hit.
With their series tied at 1-1, Missoula and Idaho Falls will battle again Monday at 7:05 p.m.