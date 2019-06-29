BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs salvaged the last game of a three-game set against Missoula, downing the Osprey 15-8 on Saturday night at Dehler Park.
The loss dropped the second-place Osprey to 7-8 in the Pioneer League's North Division. Last-place Billings improved to 4-11. The Osprey have Sunday off before opening a series against Idaho Falls on Monday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The Osprey jumped in front in the second inning on a clutch, two-out single by David Sanchez that scored Spencer Brickhouse and Liover Peguero, who had led off the inning with back-to-back singles.
Billings took a 6-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning. Reniel Ozuna tripled and scored when Jonathan Willems' grounder was mishandled by first baseman Brickhouse. Eric Yang singled in front of Cash Case's two-run triple, giving the Mustangs a 3-2 lead. Case then scored on a single by Leonardo Seminati. The Mustangs extended their lead to 6-2 on a two-run double by Victor Ruiz to cap the big inning.
The Osprey climbed back into the game at 6-5 on a three-run homer by Cesar Garcia in the fourth.
Billings extended its lead to 8-5 in the fifth on run-scoring doubles by Willems and Yang, but a two-run double by Garcia closed the gap to 8-7 in the sixth.
The Mustangs' lead ballooned to 11-7 on a three-run homer by Matt Lloyd in the bottom of the sixth. Yang homered leading off the seventh to extend the lead to 12-7.