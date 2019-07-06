BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and that was all they needed to hold off the Missoula Osprey on Saturday night, winning 2-1.
The loss snapped Missoula's four-game winning streak.
Jonathan Willems and Eric Yang both had RBI singles for the Mustangs to open the game to give Billings (8-13) the lead for good.
Missoula (11-10) mustered just six hits but scored in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single from Spencer Brickhouse to drive in Tristen Carranza. That was as close as Missoula got though as the game itself went relatively quickly, lasting just over two hours.
Carranza finished with a 2 for 3 performance from the plate including a double. Austin Pope was saddled with the loss on the mound for Missoula and pitched just two-thirds of an inning, allowing four hits and two runs while walking one and striking out one more. Edgar Martinez came in for relief for Missoula and had a solid outing as he went 5 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits and struck out five.
Missoula and Billings will clash on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in Billings for the second game in their three-game series.