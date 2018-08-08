GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Grand Junction’s Coco Montes had an all-star performance in his home ball park late Tuesday night.
Montes hit two home runs and had six RBIs, and Nathan Eaton of Idaho Falls went 5 for 5 to help the Pioneer League All-Stars beat the Northwest League All-Stars 13-10. Eaton doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored four times.
Missoula Osprey hurler Deyni Olivero earned the win, pitch one-third inning in the eighth and ninth. He allowed just one hit. Teammate Zach Almond had a single and scored a run in his role as designated hitter.
The Pioneer League went ahead in the top of the eighth on an error by Northwest League pitcher Emmanuel Chase, whose errant throw to first allowed Jeremy Arocho to score, breaking a 10-10 tie. The PL scored four times in the eighth to take control of the back-and-forth game, which saw fivelead changes and 32 hits.
Joey Bart of Salem-Keizer hit a three-run home run and Owen Miller of Tri-City added two RBIs for the Northwest League.
After a day off Wednesday, the Pioneer League returns to action Thursday night.
Missoulian staff