BOISE, Idaho — Missoula Osprey players Liover Peguero and Tristen Carranza each singled in helping the Pioneer League to an 11-7 win in the fifth annual Pioneer League/Northwest League All-Star Game Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
Both players finished 1 for 2 and Carranza scored a run. The hitting hero for the Pioneer League All-Stars was Jeremiah Jackson of Orem, who smacked a grand slam in the third inning.
Missoula's Josh McMinn anmd Liu Fuenmayor turned in solid pitching efforts, each going 2/3 of an inning. Fuenmayor struck out one and did not allow a hit. McMinn allowed a hit but also struck out one.
Patrick McGuff of the Osprey had a rough night on the mound. He allowed four runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings of duty.
Missoulian staff