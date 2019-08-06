{{featured_button_text}}
Osprey logo

Osprey logo

BOISE, Idaho — Missoula Osprey players Liover Peguero and Tristen Carranza each singled in helping the Pioneer League to an 11-7 win in the fifth annual Pioneer League/Northwest League All-Star Game Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Both players finished 1 for 2 and Carranza scored a run. The hitting hero for the Pioneer League All-Stars was Jeremiah Jackson of Orem, who smacked a grand slam in the third inning.

Missoula's Josh McMinn anmd Liu Fuenmayor turned in solid pitching efforts, each going 2/3 of an inning. Fuenmayor struck out one and did not allow a hit. McMinn allowed a hit but also struck out one.

Patrick McGuff of the Osprey had a rough night on the mound. He allowed four runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings of duty.

Missoulian staff 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags