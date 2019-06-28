BILLINGS — The Missoula Osprey made it back-to-back wins over the Billings Mustangs with a 5-2 victory Friday night at Dehler Park.
The win pushed the Osprey to 7-7 in the Pioneer League's North Division; Billings fell to 3-11. The teams conclude their three-game set Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
The Osprey snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the top of the fourth. Cam Coursey and Axel Andueza led off with back-to-back singles. Coursey scored on a wild pitch and Andueza came home on a single by Tristen Carranza. Two more runs scored when Dominic Canzone reached on a throwing error by the Billings pitcher.
The Mustangs cut Missoula's lead in half in the fifth when Matt Lloyd hit a two-run homer.
The Osprey added an insurance run in the ninth. Liover Peguero smacked a one-out double and scored on a two-bagger by Cesar Garcia.
The Osprey received seven strong innings from starter Patrick McGuff, who evened his mark at 1-1. The right-hander allowed four hits and both runs, did not walk a batter and struck out three.