It may take a minor miracle to pull it off, but the Missoula Osprey aren't about to concede.
The O's have precious few games remaining in the first half of their Pioneer League season. Their goal is to catch North-Division-leading Great Falls and on Saturday they took a step closer with an 11-1 win over the Great Falls Chukars at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Now all they need to do is win their remaining three first-half home games against Idaho Falls and hope Great Falls loses its remaining three at Grand Junction, Colorado. That would forge a tie and Missoula owns the tiebreaker edge.
Certainly the O's (18-17) are on the right track offensively. On Friday they scored nine runs on nine hits in a win over South Division champion Ogden and on Saturday they tallied 20 hits and scored in all but the sixth inning.
That coupled with the salty pitching of starter Deyni Olivero set the tone for the hosts. Olivero (1-2) allowed just one run on three hits in picking up his first win with five innings of duty.
Five Osprey had three hits apiece. The list included Joe Robbins, Brandon Leyton, Geraldo Perdomo, Eddie Hernandez and Zack Shannon.
"Twenty hits tonight, I mean everything is rolling," said Robbins, who had a solo home run. "We were just finding the barrel, everybody was."
Perdomo set the tone at the plate. He led off the game with a triple and scored on a two-out single by Shannon.
Robbins smacked his solo homer in the second inning and Perdomo singled and scored in the third to give Missoula a 3-0 lead. Idaho Falls (19-16) stung Olivero for a run in the fifth, cutting its deficit to 4-1 before the O's exploded for three in the bottom half.
Zachery Almond hit his seventh home of the season run to start the Osprey rally. Shannon and Robbins kept it going with singles and Leyton cashed in with a two-out, two-RBI double.
Missoula added another three in the seventh. Leyton, Jesus Munoz and Hernandez had RBI singles in stretching the O's lead to 10-1.
Missoula will battle the Chukars again on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m.