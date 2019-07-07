{{featured_button_text}}
Osprey

Osprey

BILLINGS — Kevin Watson blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to seal the Missoula Osprey's 9-6 win over the Billings Mustangs in a Pioneer League baseball game Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

In the relatively new tie-breaking procedure, a runner was placed on second base to begin the 10th. Two fly outs followed before Francis Martinez kept the inning alive with a run-scoring single, putting the O's on top 7-6. Watson then belted his sixth homer — and second of the game — to help seal the deal.

Mailon Arroyo (1-1) came on in the ninth and struck out the side, then pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning to get the win.

Third baseman Carson Maxwell doubled, homered and drove in three for the Osprey.

The Osprey improved to 12-10 in the Northern Division and remained in second place behind Idaho Falls. Last-place Billings fell to 8-14. The same teams will play again Monday at 6:35 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags