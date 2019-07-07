BILLINGS — Kevin Watson blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to seal the Missoula Osprey's 9-6 win over the Billings Mustangs in a Pioneer League baseball game Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.
In the relatively new tie-breaking procedure, a runner was placed on second base to begin the 10th. Two fly outs followed before Francis Martinez kept the inning alive with a run-scoring single, putting the O's on top 7-6. Watson then belted his sixth homer — and second of the game — to help seal the deal.
Mailon Arroyo (1-1) came on in the ninth and struck out the side, then pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning to get the win.
Third baseman Carson Maxwell doubled, homered and drove in three for the Osprey.
The Osprey improved to 12-10 in the Northern Division and remained in second place behind Idaho Falls. Last-place Billings fell to 8-14. The same teams will play again Monday at 6:35 p.m.