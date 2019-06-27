{{featured_button_text}}
BILLINGS — The Missoula Osprey opened their three-game series at Billings with a 7-2 win over the Mustangs on Thursday at Dehler Park.

The win pushed the Osprey to 6-7 in the Pioneer League's North Division, while Billings fell to 3-10. 

The Osprey broke up the pitchers duel with a three-run sixth inning. Dominic Canzone walked, stole second and scored on a single by Cesar Garcia. Luvin Valbuena smacked a double to score Garcia, and Valbuena came home on a single by Cam Coursey.

Billings reliever Ryan Dunne started the seventh and promptly loaded the bases on back-to-back singles by Tristen Carranza and Francis Martinez, and a walk to Canzone. Garcia then drove in his second run of the game with a single and another scored on Carson Maxwell's sac fly. A two-run single by Kevin Lachance gave the Osprey a 7-0 lead.

Josh McMinn started on the hill for the Osprey and pitched four shutout innings. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four. Dustin Lacaze took over in the fifth and tossed three one-hit innings to get the win.

The same teams meet Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m., before an off day on Sunday.

