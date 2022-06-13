Missoula PaddleHeads beat Billings Mustangs, win 5th straight game

The Missoula PaddleHeads pushed their win streak to five games by belting two home runs in the final two innings and holding off the Billings Mustangs' comeback attempt on Monday at Dehler Park in Billings.

First baseman Nick Gatewood gave the PaddleHeads a 2-1 lead with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. Second baseman McClain O'Connor pushed the lead to 4-1 with a two-run home run in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Domingo Pena limited Billings to one run — a Nick Ultsch RBI groundout in the first — on three hits over five innings. Reliever Sam Hellinger allowed one run — a Jackson Raper RBI single in the seventh — on three hits over two innings. The Mustangs had the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs in the seventh.

Missoula upped its record to 10-6 this season, improved to 7-0 against Billings and remained in third place in the Pioneer League North standings. The Mustangs dropped to 7-7 overall, have lost four in a row and are in fourth place in the standings.

The PaddleHeads and Mustangs were scheduled to play two seven-inning games Monday after rain wiped out their contests on Saturday and Sunday. The second game of the doubleheader wasn't finished by press time.

