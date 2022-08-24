Missoula PaddleHeads corralled by Billings Mustangs

The hottest team in the Pioneer League burned the Missoula PaddleHeads on Tuesday night.

The Billings Mustangs jumped to a four-run lead in the first two innings and stayed in front en route to an 8-5 win over Zootown's pro baseball team at Dehler Park in Billings. The win was the fourth straight for the Mustangs and their first over the PaddleHeads in nine tries this season.

Billings moved within three games of frontrunner Missoula in the North Division second-half standings. The first-half champion PaddleHeads sit at 21-10 in the second half and 56-22 overall. The second-place Mustangs are 18-13, 43-34.

Missoula trailed 8-1 after six innings. The PaddleHeads scored three in the seventh and another in the ninth before Zach Penrod nailed down the final two outs with two runners on for his first save.

Kenny Serwa (4-1) earned the win, allowing four runs on 10 hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Mark Timmins (4-3) took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in the first five frames. Nate Boyle struggled in relief, allowing four runs on three hits with two walks in two innings.

Missoula piled up 14 hits to 10 for Billings. Nine different PaddleHeads recorded a hit, led by Jayson Newman, who went 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Keaton Greenwalt had two hits and two runs scored. Kamron Willman also registered two hits, including a double.

Missoula will play at Billings through Sunday. The PaddleHeads will then start a home series against the Glacier Range Riders on Monday night.