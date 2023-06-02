While it is said fortunate favors the bold, it didn't quite work out that way for the Missoula PaddleHeads on Thursday night.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth, the team's top hitter, McClain O'Connor, tried to stretch a leadoff double into a triple. He was called out on a close play at third and Zootown's pro baseball team saw its two-game win streak come to an end with a 10-9 loss at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Missoula fell to 5-4 but remained in second place in the Pioneer League North Division standings. The surging Glacier Range Riders of Kalispell, who have won four games in a row, sit atop the standings at 5-2.

The PaddleHeads looked to be on their way to a series sweep after taking a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning. Patrick Chung's RBI single and Jared Akins' RBI double keyed the fast start.

Missoula starting pitcher Aldredo Villa faded in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing seven runs. Edmond Americaan's three-run homer in the fourth hurt the most and the hosts faced a 7-3 deficit heading into the sixth.

The PaddleHeads responded in a big way in the sixth with six runs. Akins and O'Connor had RBI doubles and Jakob Guenther, Thomas DeBonville and Austin Bernard chipped in with RBI singles.

The Vibes (3-5) answered with three runs in the seventh to retake the lead, 10-9. Two came against reliever Karl Blum, who only lasted one-third of an inning, and the other against Cody Thompson (0-1), who was tagged with the loss.

Missoula finished with a 14-9 edge in hits. The PaddleHeads, who are slated to host Billings this weekend, stranded nine baserunners.