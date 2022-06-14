Missoula PaddleHeads make it six wins in a row with doubleheader sweep at Billings

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads are on a major roll, pushing their winning streak to six games Monday night with a doubleheader sweep at Billings.

Zootown's Pioneer League baseball team improved to 11-6 and stayed on the heels of North Division leader Idaho Falls. The Chukars have won eight of their last 10 and lead the PaddleHeads by two games in the standings at 13-4.

Missoula ran its season record to 8-0 against the Billings Mustangs with Monday's wins at Dehler Park, 4-2 and 9-3. Both games were seven-inning contests.

The Mustangs dropped to 7-8.

In Game 2, the PaddleHeads scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Jared Akins homered for the visitors in the first-inning uprising to drive in three runs. Brian Parreiro answered with a three-run homer for the Mustangs in the bottom of the first.

Gatewood and Lamar Sparks chipped in with two-run singles for the PaddleHeads.

Zachary Smith (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Missoula with four innings of relief work. He allowed two hits and no runs.

In the opening game, Missoula received a two-run home run from Nick Gatewood in the sixth inning and a two-run homer from McClain O'Connor in the seventh to pull out the win.

Missoula starter Domingo Pena (2-1) went five innings for the win. Sam Hellinger earned his first save.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.