Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Newcomer Alfredo Villa's complete-game gem sparked the Missoula PaddleHeads to their first victory Thursday night.

The former Grand Junction Rockies hurler threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts as Zootown's pro baseball team topped the Billings Mustangs in the second game of a doubleheader, 4-1, at Dehler Park. Missoula (1-2) dropped the first game, 4-0, after a rain delay.

A familiar power source also keyed the PaddleHeads' first win. Jayson Newman-Dodd, who set a Pioneer League single-season record for home runs last summer, smacked a two-run dinger in the first frame. It was his first of the young season.

Missoula scored two more off Mustangs starter Pat Maybach in the second. Thomas DeBonville came home when Patrick Chung was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Keaton Greenwalt then picked up an RBI, driving home McClain O'Connor with a sacrifice fly.

Billings (2-1) scored its only run on a Connor Denning round-tripper in the third. Villa, a 25-year-old righty from Arizona, then shut down the hosts for the remainder of the game, which was scheduled for seven innings because the teams were forced to play a doubleheader after rain postponed their Wednesday contest.

Newman-Dodd was the only PaddleHead with multiple hits (2).

In the first game Thursday night, Missoula equaled Billings with six hits but struggled with runners aboard and hurt itself with two errors. Starting pitcher Zach Penrod (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Chung, DeBonville and Jakob Guenther each had two hits for Missoula. Jalen Evans (1-0) earned the win for Billings, holding the visitors scoreless for the first five frames.

Missoula and Billings were slated to play again Friday night at Dehler Park. To read about the game, log on to missoulian.com on Saturday morning.