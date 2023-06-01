Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Seventeen is a mighty big number of runs to score two nights in a row for any pro baseball team.

The Missoula PaddleHeads did exactly that Wednesday, posting a 17-4 home win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes after putting up the same total in a blowout victory over the same foe 24 hours earlier. The defending Pioneer League North champs also piled up 17 hits in boosting their record to 5-3.

Kamron Willman and Jared Akins led the PaddleHeads at the plate. Willman was 3 for 4 and walked once and Akins was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored. Jayson Newman added two hits, including a home run, and a game-high five RBIs.

Third-year pro Izzy Fuentes earned the win in his first start with Missoula after spending the last two seasons with the Grand Junction Rockies. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in five innings. John LaRossa and Karl Blum were solid out of the bullpen, each throwing a scoreless frame, and Austen Seidel pitched a scoreless ninth.

Key to the outcome were Missoula's five-run outburst in the fourth and seven-run uprising in the seventh. The highlight of the fourth was Newman's two-run home run.

In the PaddleHeads seventh, the first seven hitters reached base. Highlighting the scoring explosion were Newman's two-RBI double, McClain O'Connor's two-RBI triple and Akins' run-scoring single. O'Connor ranks third in the Pioneer League with his .556 batting average.

The game drew 1,035 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Connor Woods took the loss for the Vibes (2-5), allowing six runs on nine hits in the first five innings.

After Thursday's third and final game in their home series with Rocky Mountain, the PaddleHeads will play a best-of-3 home series against the Billings Mustangs starting Friday. Missoula sits in second place in the Pioneer League North, just percentage points behind leader Glacier (4-2).