Playing in front of a large and spirited crowd, the Missoula PaddleHeads pounded the Rocky Mountain Vibes Tuesday night.

A total of 2,113 fans turned out to watch the first home game for Zootown's pro baseball team. Missoula broke a tie with six runs in the fourth and cruised to a 17-5 win.

"It was one of our biggest crowds for opening day in about eight years, so it was pretty awesome," PaddleHeads team president Matt Ellis said. "Our fans came ready, too. They were engaged and supported the team. They were in midseason form."

The defending Pioneer League North Division champion PaddleHeads moved to 4-3. The Vibes, who play in the South Division and are making their first appearance in Missoula since they went independent, fell to 2-4.

The list of offensive heroes was long for the PaddleHeads. Leading the way were second baseman and team hits leader McClain O'Connor, center fielder Keaton Greenwalt and third baseman Cameron Thompson.

Thompson had the rarest of highlights, electrifying the crowd with an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning. O'Connor homered twice for the second game this season and went 5 for 5 and Greenwalt also homered twice, going 3 for 5 with seven RBIs.

PaddleHeads starting pitcher Zach Penrod, a former Billings Mustangs, was shaky early. He allowed a two-run home run to Dusty Stroup in the first inning and a two-run home run to Sonny Ulliana in the fourth that knotted the score at 4-4.

Missoula responded in a big way in the bottom half. First came Thompson's inside-the-park home run on a fly ball that was misplayed by Vibes center fielder Milton Smith Jr. and rolled all the way to the wall. O'Connor came up next and hit a towering home run to left field.

Greenwalt added a two-RBI double and Jake Guenther and Thomas DeBonville run-scoring singles as the hosts built a 10-4 lead. Greenwalt added a three-run home run in the fifth and Kamron Willman and RBI double as the PaddleHeads pushed their lead to 14-5.

Missoula piled up 19 hits to seven for the Vibes. Penrod (1-1) picked up his first win, allowing five runs on four hits before being removed in the fifth. Austin Dill pitched three scoreless innings and Mitch Sparks two scoreless innings in relief.

Christian Scafidi took the loss. He allowed nine runs on six hits before being lifted with two outs in the fourth.

The PaddleHeads are slated to play the Vibes again Wednesday and Thursday night before Missoula starts a three-game home series against Billings.