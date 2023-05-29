Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After a lukewarm start to their season on the road, the Missoula PaddleHeads will try to find consistency at home Tuesday night when they battle the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Zootown's pro baseball team split at Billings this past week, winning three of six games. Missoula just missed completing a doubleheader sweep Sunday at Dehler Park, losing a nail-biter in the second game, 2-1, after a blowout win in the opener, 10-4.

The PaddleHeads' offense enjoyed the most success it has all season in the first game, collecting 15 hits. McClain O'Connor led the attack, collecting two home runs and a double along with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Jayson Newman-Dodd also went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Keaton Greenwalt was 3 for 5 with a double, triple and an RBI. Former Iowa Hawkeye Connor Schultz picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts in the first five frames. Karl Blum and Austin Dill each threw an inning in relief in the scheduled seven-inning contest.

Key to the win was a surge of two runs in the first inning and two in the second. Newman-Dodd had an RBI single in the first and Kamron Willman scored on a balk to highlight the second. O'Connor then smacked his first of two homers in the fourth to give the visitors five runs, which turned out to be all they needed.

The second game was also a seven-inning affair and it proved to be a heartbreaker for Missoula. The PaddleHeads had the tying run on third base in the final frame when Kevin Elefante struck out to end the game.

Missoula managed just two hits in the contest. Both were surrendered by starter Trevor Jackson (1-0), who departed with two outs in the fifth.

The PaddleHeads' only run came on a homer by Thomas DeBonville, cutting the Mustangs' lead to 2-1 in the fifth. Patrick Chung had the only other hit for the visitors (single).

Lost in the disappointment for Missoula were strong relief pitching performances by Mark Timmins and Cody Thompson after starter Austen Seidel (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits with three walks in his only inning. Timmins pitched four scoreless frames with five strikeouts and Thompson one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The Vibes have a 2-3 record and are making their first appearance in Missoula since the Pioneer League went independent. The first 1,000 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park Tuesday night will receive a custom PaddleHeads poster.