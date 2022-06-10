Missoula PaddleHeads win another thriller over Billings Mustangs

MISSOULA — Dan Swain came through with clutch pitching in the ninth inning and the Missoula PaddleHeads escaped with a 3-2 win over the Billings Mustangs Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Zootown's Pioneer League baseball team has now won three games in a row and boasts a 5-0 record against Billings. The PaddleHeads are tied for third place in the North Division with their 8-6 record, three games behind the surging Idaho Falls Chukars (11-3).

Swain, an outfielder-turned-pitcher who played briefly for the Missoula Osprey in 2019, came on in the ninth and immediately gave up a double to Jackson Raper. Swain kept his composure, coaxed a pop fly out and then a ground out, then struck out Brian Parreira to end the game.

Both teams used four pitchers in the contest. Missoula starter Nick Merkel of Spokane earned the win in his pro debut, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts in five innings. Swain earned the save.

The game was knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when the hosts scored what proved to be the winning run. Kevin Whatley, the PaddleHeads' hero on Wednesday night with a walk-off home run, reached base on a single, moved up on a walk and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Lamar Sparks.

Whatley also had a home run in the first inning. He finished 3 for 4 and was just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Whatley was the only PaddleHeads player to record multiple hits. Sparks and Nick Gatewood each had a double and Jared Akins ripped a triple.

The Paddleheads were slated to play Billings again Friday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The teams will play in Billings Saturday night, Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

