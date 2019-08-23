{{featured_button_text}}

After 12 days of working on the field to fix field damage caused by torrential rain that coincided with the Aug. 11 Mumford & Sons concert, the Missoula Osprey received MLB approval to play the remaining home games on the schedule this season at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

The Osprey are currently on the road in Great Falls through the weekend, but return home on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for a five-game homestand through Saturday, Aug. 31.

“I want to thank the Arizona Diamondbacks, our grounds crew, Nature’s Best Landscaping, and everyone who helped get this field back to a safe and playable condition,” said Matt Ellis, Osprey vice president. 

