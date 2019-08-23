GREAT FALLS — Pedro Zorrilla pitched six innings of one-hit ball to give the Missoula Osprey a 3-0 win over Great Falls and a sweep of their doubleheader Friday night at Centene Stadium.
The Osprey won the opener 7-2.
Zorrilla walked one and struck out seven. Francis Martinez had a two-run double in Missoula's three-run first inning.
Missoula improved to 14-10, but still trails first-place Billings by three games in the Pioneer League's Northern Division. Great Falls fell to 10-13.
The Osprey, playing as the home team, grabbed a 5-0 lead after three innings of the opener. Spencer Brickhouse hit a solo homer in the second, his fourth of the season, then the Osprey added four in the third. The big blow was Cesar Garcia's bases-loaded, two-run single. Garcia added a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to give him three RBIs and stretch Missoula's lead to 7-1.
Nick Marchese pitched the first four innings, allowing just one run. Oliver Rosario pitched the final three innings, also allowing one run, and was credited with the win.
The Osprey announced Friday that they have been given clearance to play their final homestand of the season at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Four games had been canceled due to poor field conditions in Missoula. The Osprey return home on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for a five-game homestand through Saturday, Aug. 31.
“I want to thank the Arizona Diamondbacks, our grounds crew, Nature’s Best Landscaping, and everyone who helped get this field back to a safe and playable condition,” said Matt Ellis, Osprey vice president.