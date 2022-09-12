PaddleHeads win playoff opener, move to brink of Pioneer League championship berth

With a fast start and a lot of fireworks at the plate, the Missoula PaddleHeads moved to the brink of a second straight trip to the Pioneer League championship Monday night.

Zootown's pro baseball team topped the Billings Mustangs, 6-2, in the first game of the best-of-3 North Division playoff series at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads can secure a trip to the championship with a win over the Mustangs in Missoula on Wednesday night.

The PaddleHeads (70-26) set the tone with a Brandon Riley solo home run and a Nick Gatewood RBI single in the first frame. Billings (53-42) answered with a solo shot in the second, but Missoula stretched its lead to 5-1 with a Jared Akins two-run home run and a Lamar Sparks RBI double in the fourth.

That proved to be all the runs the visitors needed. Domingo Pena picked up the win, allowing just two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings of duty. Cody Thompson, Mark Simon and Sam Hellinger each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Missoula finished with 12 hits to five for Billings. Riley, Gatewood, Sparks and Keaton Greenwalt led the PaddleHeads with two hits apiece. Akins had a game-high three RBIs.

Missoula was 6-0 in games played against Billings at Ogren-Allegiance Park during the regular season. If the Mustangs win on Wednesday night, the teams will play a do-or-die contest in Missoula on Thursday.

In Game 1 of the South Division series, the Grand Junction Rockies beat the Ogden Raptors Monday.

Missoula is shooting for its second straight Pioneer League championship under manager Michael Schlact. The PaddleHeads issued a good-natured challenge to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Twitter Sunday, offering to play this season's winningest MLB team in a one-game showdown after the postseason.