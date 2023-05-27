Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If Missoula Paddleheads pitcher Kelvan Pilot had any intention of making his former Pioneer League team feel bad about letting him go, he got the job done Friday night.

Pilot, who for two seasons played for the Billings Mustangs, threw six scoreless innings in leading Zootown's pro baseball team to a 5-1 win at Dehler Park. The 29-year-old Pilot (1-0) struck out seven before he was removed with his team enjoying a 5-0 lead heading into the seventh.

Missoula (2-2) scored all the runs it needed in the first inning as Billings starter Jared Kengott (0-1) battled control problems. Patrick Chung scored when Thomas DeBonville drew a bases-loaded walk, then Keaton Greenwalt scored when Austin Bernard was issued a free pass.

Th PaddleHeads added an insurance run in the third when Jayson Newman-Dodd walked and scored on a double-play ball. Kamron Willman added an RBI single in the fifth and Greenwalt, who paced Missoula with two hits, singled and scored in the sixth.

Billings (2-2) finished with eight hits to five for the PaddleHeads. But the hosts stranded nine baserunners.

Missoula used a total of four pitchers. John LaRossa threw a scoreless seventh and Karl Blum a scoreless eighth. Billings avoided a shutout by scoring a run off Cody Thompson in the ninth.

The PaddleHeads and Mustangs were slated to play again Saturday night.