Rain forces Missoula PaddleHeads to sit again on Sunday in Billings

Rain was the big winner this weekend at Dehler Park as the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs sat idle two days in a row in the Magic City.

First Saturday’s Pioneer League baseball game between the PaddleHeads and Mustangs was postponed due to an afternoon rain storm. It was to be the opener of a three-game series.

That game was slated to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. But a steady afternoon rain again forced officials to postpone the action.

Missoula and Billings will play two seven-inning games on Monday at Dehler Park. The first contest is slated to begin at 3:05 p.m.

No rain is in the Billings forecast for Monday.

The PaddleHeads are 9-6 and sit in third place in the Pioneer League's North Division. They have won four games in a row, including a three-game sweep of the Mustangs last week in Missoula. The Mustangs (7-6) are in fourth place in the division.

The Idaho Falls Chukars sit in first place in the North Division with a 12-4 record. The Great Falls Voyagers are right behind them at 12-5. Missoula is 2 1/2 games out of first. The first-year Glacier Range Riders of Kalispell are in last place at 7-9.

Billings is looking for its first win over Missoula. The PaddleHeads have swept the Mustangs in two three-game series at Ogren-Allegiance Park, including one at the start of the season in late May.

Former Baltimore Orioles farmhand Lamar Sparks continues to lead Missoula at the plate with his .415 batting average. He also leads the PaddleHeads in RBIs with 16.

Reliever Zachary Smith has been a workhorse for Missoula on the mound. He leads the PaddleHeads in innings pitched (14 2/3) and strikeouts. He also boasts a respectable 2.45 earned run average.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

