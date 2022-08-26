Sparks pitches gem for PaddleHeads in road win over Billings Mustangs

Pitcher Mitch Sparks delivered one of the best starts of the season for the Missoula PaddleHeads on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Texan allowed just one run in six innings in sparking Zootown's pro baseball team to a 5-1 win over the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park. Sparks improved to 2-0 and was bolstered by the relief work of Tyler Elliott and Sam Hellinger, the latter of which posted his Pioneer League-leading 13th save in recording the last four outs.

Missoula boosted its record to 58-22. The PaddleHeads won the North Division first-half pennant and they lead the second-half race by five games with a mark of 23-10. Billings is in second at 18-15 and Glacier — Monday's Missoula opponent at Ogren-Allegiance Park — sits in third at 16-16.

The Mustangs, who are 1-10 against the PaddleHeads, jumped to a lead with a run in the second frame. Missoula responded with the only two runs it needed to win in the third, with Nick Gatewood and Kamron Willman each delivering RBI singles.

The PaddleHeads added one insurance run in the eighth on an Andrew Noviello RBI single and Jayson Newman hit his league-record-setting 31st home run in the ninth with a runner aboard.

Newman boosted his RBI total to 111 in the process. That's only five shy of the league single season record set by Matt Fienstein of the Idaho Falls Chukars last season.

Missoula finished with 12 hits to six for the hosts. Gatewood led the way with three, followed by McClain O'Connor and Cam Thompson each with two.