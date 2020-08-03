Western Montana baseball teams to compete in state Legion tournaments this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four western Montana American Legion baseball teams will vie for state championships this week.

The Missoula Mavericks and Kalispell Lakers will compete in the Class AA tournament on Wednesday through Sunday at Dehler Park in Billings. The sixth-seeded Mavs will play the third-seeded Lakers in the opening round of the double-elimination tourney Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The winner of the game will play Thursday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday's Great Falls-Helena game. The Missoula-Kalispell loser will play the Great Falls-Helena loser on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Western A champion Glacier Twins and runner-up Bitterroot Bucs will play in the State A tournament on Thursday through Sunday in Lewistown.

The Whitefish-based Twins, who escaped with a 6-5 win over the Bucs in the Western A chipper Sunday in Florence, will play Gallatin Valley in their tourney opener Thursday at 4 p.m. The Bucs will play Belgrade in the first game of the double-elimination event on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Bill Speltz, Missoulian

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0