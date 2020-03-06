Friday's prep roundup: Helena Capital boys down Missoula Sentinel

Boys basketball

Western AA Divisional

Ten 3-pointers, as well as a stellar defensive effort that limited Missoula Sentinel to 39-percent shooting, helped Helena Capital down the Spartans 71-57. Sentinel heads to a loser-out game against Missoula Big Sky. The Eagles, who are 3-17, beat Sentinel the last time the two squads met. "We have to be ready to go," Spartan head coach Jay Jagelski said. "It's a big game and our mindset has to be sharp. It's a must-win game, that's all there is to it." Tony Frohlich-Fair had 22 points for Sentinel, while Alex Germer added 16.

Missoula Big Sky kept its season alive with a 46-37 win over Helena. The Eagles held the Bengals scoreless in the third quarter and outscored them 27-14 in the second half. Tre Reed led Big Sky with 12 points and Draven Lincoln added 11.

Kalispell Flathead saw its season come to an end with a 69-64 loss to Butte in a loser-out game. Ethan VanDenBosch led the Braves with 22 points. Blake Drakos scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.

