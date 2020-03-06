Friday's prep roundup: Helena Capital boys down Missoula Sentinel

Boys basketball
Western AA Divisional
Ten 3-pointers, as well as a stellar defensive effort that limited Missoula Sentinel to 39-percent shooting, helped Helena Capital down the Spartans 71-57. Sentinel heads to a loser-out game against Missoula Big Sky. The Eagles, who are 3-17, beat Sentinel the last time the two squads met. "We have to be ready to go," Spartan head coach Jay Jagelski said. "It's a big game and our mindset has to be sharp. It's a must-win game, that's all there is to it." Tony Frohlich-Fair had 22 points for Sentinel, while Alex Germer added 16.
Missoula Big Sky kept its season alive with a 46-37 win over Helena. The Eagles held the Bengals scoreless in the third quarter and outscored them 27-14 in the second half. Tre Reed led Big Sky with 12 points and Draven Lincoln added 11.
Kalispell Flathead saw its season come to an end with a 69-64 loss to Butte in a loser-out game. Ethan VanDenBosch led the Braves with 22 points. Blake Drakos scored 16 points for the Bulldogs.
Girls basketball
Western AA Divisional
Big Sky saw its season come to an end with a 61-26 loss to Helena. Corbyn Sandau scored eight points and Sabryn Knight added five to lead the Eagles.
Helena Capital held off upset-minded Kalispell Glacier for a 44-41 win. Tied at 38, the Bruins' Dani Bartsch hit a free throw to give the Bruins the lead, but missed the second, only to see Paige Bartsch come down with the offensive rebound. She grabbed another seconds later, on another missed free throw, and then Jaymee Sheridan drilled two at the line to finish off the win. Aubrie Rademacher recorded 17 points to lead the Wolfpack.
Butte had little issue with Kalispell Flathead, ending the Bravettes season with a 64-34 win. Makenna Carpenter tallied 17 for the Bulldogs, while Brooke McGrath scored 10. Jenna Johnson led Flathead with 13 points.