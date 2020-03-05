Missoula Hellgate grad Tres Tinkle overtakes Gary Payton as OSU Beavers' career scoring leader

Move over, Gary Payton. Make room for a kid from Missoula.
Tres Tinkle became Oregon State's all-time scoring leader by notching 23 points Thursday night in the Beavers' 68-65 Pac-12 men's basketball win over Stanford at OSU's Gill Coliseum.
Tinkle, who led Missoula Hellgate to the 2013 State AA basketball championship, now has 2,190 points, surpassing the total of 2,172 points recorded by "The Glove" — Payton's nickname during his Hall of Fame NBA career — in his OSU career from 1987-90.
Tinkle's first points didn't come until 7:12 remained in the first half.
"It was in the back of my mind being so close," Tinkle told the Missoulian. "I knew tonight was going to be the night to get it. I was trying not to think about it, but it was in the back of my head. I just wanted to get the six points so I could focus on the rest of the game. I think I was thinking about it too much."
Tinkle finally broke the ice on a layup.
"Ethan (Thompson) did a great job of carrying the load, then I think Kylor (Kelly) found me on a back door for an easy layup," Tinkle said. "After that it took a weight off my shoulders and got me back in the groove and I played my game."
Tinkle made the record his own when he swished a 3-point jumper with 2:55 to play in the first half, giving him 2,174 points at the time. Tinkle gave a subdued fist pump when he notched the record, which came on "Tres Tinkle Bobblehead Night."
"I was hoping two threes, the quickest way to it," Tinkle said. "I think any way would suffice. I was just very happy with the three."
"It's special."
Tres expresses his postgame feelings on breaking the OSU all-time scoring record.
And the bobblehead?
"I actually like it," Tinkle said. "They did a good job. A lot of bobbleheads don’t turn out. Having the jersey and my name on it helps. I really appreciate OSU doing that."
The 6-foot-7 senior now ranks seventh on the Pac-12's career scoring list behind only Don MacLean, UCLA (2,608 from 1989-92); Sean Elliott, Arizona (2,555 from 1986-89); Chasson Randle, Stanford (2,375 from 2012-15); Todd Lichti, Stanford (2,336 from 1986-89); Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), UCLA (2,325 from 1967-69); and Adam Keefe, Stanford (2,319 from 1989-92).
Tinkle already owns OSU's record for career free throws made with 560, surpassing the total of longtime NBA player Mel Counts (547 from 1961-64). Tinkle trails another former NBA great, A.C. Green, for second on the career rebounding list by eight boards. Green finished with 880 from 1981-85.
A message from Gary Payton to Tres Tinkle.
Tinkle said "yes and no," when asked if he could imagine what he's accomplished back when he was playing for Hellgate.
"I have goals and dreams and aspirations I set for myself that I believe I can accomplish," he said. "With what I stand for and how hard I work I knew things like this can come, but they’re not what I focus on. My main goal is to win and that’s why I work so hard. I care so much for this game and what it’s done for me and my family."
Ethan Thompson added 15 points for the Beavers (16-13, 6-11 Pac-12), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Bryce Wills scored 16 points to lead the Cardinal (20-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end.
Tinkle’s 3-pointer with 8:43 remaining gave Oregon State its biggest lead at 56-46, but the Cardinal rallied.
Stanford closed to 61-58 on Oscar da Silva’s layup with 4:34 left, but the Cardinal’s leading scorer fouled out a minute later.
Jaiden Delaire’s layup brought Stanford within one point at 62-61 with 1:49 left.
Tyrell Terry’s jumper gave the Cardinal a 65-64 advantage with 33 seconds remaining — their first lead since late in the first half.
Tinkle made two free throws with 17.6 seconds left to put Oregon State back on top 66-65.
Terry missed a 15-foot jumper from the right baseline and Tinkle grabbed the rebound and was fouled with four seconds left. He made both ends of the double bonus, extending the lead to 68-65.
Stanford called a timeout after advancing the ball to midcourt with 3.1 seconds on the clock. Isaac White’s 30-foot 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
The Beavers close out the regular season on Saturday at home against Cal, then head to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament.
"That’s the biggest thing we talked about," Tinkle said of taking some momentum into the postseason. "What happened in previous games is out the window. We know we’re capable."
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: Stanford, considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team, would enhance its credentials with a win at No. 13 Oregon on Saturday. The Cardinal defeated Oregon 70-60 at home Feb. 1. … Stanford’s last appearance in March Madness came in 2014.
Oregon State:. Payton offered his congratulations at halftime on the Beavers’ video board. … Tinkle also extended his school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games to 94.