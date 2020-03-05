Missoula Hellgate grad Tres Tinkle overtakes Gary Payton as OSU Beavers' career scoring leader

Move over, Gary Payton. Make room for a kid from Missoula.

Tres Tinkle became Oregon State's all-time scoring leader by notching 23 points Thursday night in the Beavers' 68-65 Pac-12 men's basketball win over Stanford at OSU's Gill Coliseum.

Tinkle, who led Missoula Hellgate to the 2013 State AA basketball championship, now has 2,190 points, surpassing the total of 2,172 points recorded by "The Glove" — Payton's nickname during his Hall of Fame NBA career — in his OSU career from 1987-90.

Tinkle's first points didn't come until 7:12 remained in the first half.

"It was in the back of my mind being so close," Tinkle told the Missoulian. "I knew tonight was going to be the night to get it. I was trying not to think about it, but it was in the back of my head. I just wanted to get the six points so I could focus on the rest of the game. I think I was thinking about it too much."

Tinkle finally broke the ice on a layup.

"Ethan (Thompson) did a great job of carrying the load, then I think Kylor (Kelly) found me on a back door for an easy layup," Tinkle said. "After that it took a weight off my shoulders and got me back in the groove and I played my game."