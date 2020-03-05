Thursday's box scores

Boys basketball
Western AA Divisional
Hellgate 70, Big Sky 41
Big Sky;1;14;14;12;—;41
Hellgate;14;21;20;15;—;70
Big Sky: Ben Maehl 12, Robert Peterson 7, Everett Fred 6, Chaz LaDue 5, Trevyn Reed 5, Kade Olson 4, Josh Hiniker 3, Shawn Phelps 1, Caden Bateman 1.
Hellgate: Rollie Worster 20, Cam LaRance 19, Beckett Arthur 11, Abe Johnson 7, Kade McWilliams 5, Brandon Coladonato 3, Josh Wade 3, Wes Salonen 2.
Kalispell Glacier 42, Helena 35
Helena;4;6;13;12;—35
Kalispell Glacier;11;6;10;15;—42
Helena: Kaden Huot 9, Dexter Tedesco 8, Evan Barber 6, Hayden Ferguson 5, Burgin Luker 3, Sam Norum 2, Logan Brown 2.
Kalispell Glacier: Weston Price 22, Drew Engellant 11, Michael Schwarz 4, Keifer Spohnhauer 3, Jaxson Olsen 2.
Helena Capital 74, Kalispell Flathead 40
Flathead;19;6;10;5;-;40
Capital;17;20;24;13;-;74
Flathead: Joston Cripe 19, Hunter Hickey 8, Ezra Epperly 2, Ethan Vandenbosch 2, Cooper Smith 2, Tannen Beyl 2, Max Anderson 2, Gabe Adams 2.
Capital: Brayden Koch 18, Bridger Grovom 13, Parker Johnston 12, Malachi Syvrud 9, Trevor Swanson 8, Shane Haller 6, Ryan Quinn 4, Tyler Tenney 2, Trysten Mooney 2.
Pairings
(Four teams advance)
Thursday
Missoula Hellgate 70, Missoula Big Sky 41
Kalispell Glacier 42, Helena High 35
Missoula Sentinel 65, Butte 48
Helena Capital 74, Kalispell Flathead 40
Friday
Game 5: Missoula Big Sky vs. Helena High, loser-out, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Butte vs. Kalispell Flathead, loser-out, 10:30 a.m.
Game 7: Missoula Hellgate vs. Kalispell Glacier, semifinal, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Missoula Sentinel vs. Helena Capital, semifinal, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser-out, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser-out, 9 a.m. (at Hellgate High School)
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 3 p.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Western AA Divisional
Helena Capital 46, Missoula Big Sky 20
Big Sky;5;4;4;7;—20
Capital;15;9;9;13;—46
Big Sky: Corbyn Sandau 12, Michenna George 4, Erin Murphy 4.
Capital: Dani Bartsch 15, Paige Bartsch 9, Audrey Hofer 6, Mara McGinley 5, Aryana Ridlon 4, Mashayla O'Malley 4, McKinlee Mihelish 3.
Kalispell Glacier 52, Helena 49
Helena;13;12;12;12;—;49
Glacier;12;10;7;23;—;52
Helena McKayla Kloker 10, Caroline Bullock 10, Kylie Lantz 7, Abby Marcille 5, Emily Feller 5, Riley Thennis 5, Liz Heuiser 2, Maloree English 2, Mariah English 2.
Kalispell Glacier: Aubrie Rademacher 15, Kaylee Fritz 11, Ellie Keller 10, Kenzie Williams 7, Sidney Gulick 2, Emma Anderson 2.
Missoula Hellgate 54, Kalispell Flathead 28
Flathead;6;7;2;13;-;28
Hellgate;16;8;14;16;-;54
Flathead: Moy 8, Kanter 2, Kubi 3, Johnson 3, Converse 4, Crowley 4, Winters 4.
Hellgate: Addy Heaphy 9, Kennedy McCorkle 7, Perry Paffhausen 3, Bailee Saylor 14, Lauren Dick 2, Keke Davis 7, Alex Covill 9, Hailey Flammond 3.
Pairings
(Four teams advance)
Thursday
Helena Capital 46, Missoula Big Sky 20
Kalispell Glacier 52, Helena High 49
Missoula Sentinel 64, Butte 50
Missoula Hellgate 54, Kalispell Flathead 28
Friday
Game 5: Big Sky vs. Helena, loser-out, noon
Game 6: Butte vs. Game 4 loser, loser-out, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Helena Capital vs. Kalispell Glacier, semifinal, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Sentinel vs. Hellgate, semifinal, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser-out, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser-out, 10:30 a.m. (at Hellgate High School)
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 7:30 p.m.