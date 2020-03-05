Thursday's prep roundup: No. 1 Hellgate boys open Western AA Divisional with blowout win over Big Sky

Boys basketball

Western AA Divisional

Top-seeded Missoula Hellgate got out to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter and beat eighth-seeded Missoula Big Sky, 70-41, in the first game of the tournament. Rollie Worster had 20 points while Cam LaRance tacked on 19 and Beckett Arthur added 11. Hellgate improved to 19-0 and will face fourth-seeded Kalispell Glacier at 3 p.m. Friday with a spot in the state tournament on the line. Ben Maehl had nine points to lead Big Sky. The Eagles fell to 2-17 on and will play fifth-seeded Helena High in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday. Both games will be played at Sentinel.

Weston Price scored 22 points as fourth-seeded Kalispell Glacier outlasted fifth-seeded Helena High, 42-35, in the opening round of the Western AA tournament. Drew Engellant added 11 points for the the Wolfpack, while Kaden Huot led the Bengals with nine points. Glacier improved to 10-9, while Helena dropped to 7-12.

