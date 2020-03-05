Thursday's prep roundup: No. 1 Hellgate boys open Western AA Divisional with blowout win over Big Sky

Boys basketball
Western AA Divisional
Top-seeded Missoula Hellgate got out to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter and beat eighth-seeded Missoula Big Sky, 70-41, in the first game of the tournament. Rollie Worster had 20 points while Cam LaRance tacked on 19 and Beckett Arthur added 11. Hellgate improved to 19-0 and will face fourth-seeded Kalispell Glacier at 3 p.m. Friday with a spot in the state tournament on the line. Ben Maehl had nine points to lead Big Sky. The Eagles fell to 2-17 on and will play fifth-seeded Helena High in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday. Both games will be played at Sentinel.
Weston Price scored 22 points as fourth-seeded Kalispell Glacier outlasted fifth-seeded Helena High, 42-35, in the opening round of the Western AA tournament. Drew Engellant added 11 points for the the Wolfpack, while Kaden Huot led the Bengals with nine points. Glacier improved to 10-9, while Helena dropped to 7-12.
Second-seeded Helena Capital ran away for a 74-40 win over seventh-seeded Kalispell Flathead in the opening round after trailing 19-17 heading into the second quarter. Brayden Koch led the Bruins with 18 points, Bridger Grovom added 13 and Parker Johnston scored 12. Capital will face third-seeded Missoula Sentinel in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Flathead will take on Butte in a loser-out game at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Both games will be played at Sentinel. Capital improved to 15-4, while Flathead dropped to 3-16.
Girls basketball
Western AA Divisional
Top-seeded Helena Capital downed eighth-seeded Big Sky, 46-20, to move on to the semifinals. Just three players tallied points for the Eagles, led by 12 points from Corbyn Sandau. Dani Bartsch, a Montana women's basketball commit, scored 15 points to lead the Bruins. Big Sky will play three-time defending state champion Helena High in a loser-out contest at noon Friday. Capital will face fourth-seeded Kalispell Glacier in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Both games will take place at Sentinel. Capital moved to 18-1, while Big Sky fell to 0-19.
Fourth-seeded Kalispell Glacier rallied to beat fifth-seeded Helena High, 52-49, in their opening game. The Wolfpack outscored the Bengals 23-12 in the fourth quarter after heading in facing a 37-29 deficit. Aubrie Rademacher led Glacier with 15 points, Kaylee Fritz added 11 and Ellie Keller scored 10. For Helena, McKayla Kloker and Caroline Bullock scored 10 points apiece. Glacier improved to 10-9, and Helena dropped to 8-11.
Missoula Hellgate (17-2) steamrolled to a 54-28 win over Flathead in the late game. Bailee Saylor led the Knights with 14 points and Addy Heaphy and Alex Covill each added nine. Key to the outcome were a 16-6 surge in the first period and a 14-2 surge in the third stanza. Maddy Moy led the Bravettes with eight points.