Missoula Big Sky's Grace Hood and Florence's Quinn Lue were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hood smacked three home runs and totaled four hits in a 24-16 win at Butte on April 27. She also piled up five RBIs and scored five runs.

Lue won the high jump at the Ravalli County Invitational on April 28 in Hamilton. The senior cleared 6 feet, 2 inches.

