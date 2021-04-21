 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Sky's Hood, Hot Springs' Lawson voted Prep Athletes of the Week
0 comments

Big Sky's Hood, Hot Springs' Lawson voted Prep Athletes of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Athletes of the Week logo

Athletes of the Week logo

Missoula Big Sky's Grace Hood and Kyle Lawson of Hot Springs were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hood smacked three home runs and went 5 for 6 in a 30-10 win at Kalispell Flathead last week. She also piled up 10 RBIs. The freshman catcher followed up with three hits in a Tuesday win at Hellgate.

Lawson won the 110 hurdles in 18.37 and the 300 hurdles in 44.72 at the Thompson Falls Invitational last week. Lawson also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 18-0.5

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: History of University of Montana Lady Griz coaches

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blewett Wrestling Scholarships awarded
Wrestling

Blewett Wrestling Scholarships awarded

  • Updated

For the 15th consecutive year, Alexander Blewett III, a trial lawyer from Great Falls, has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to the top student-wrestlers in classifications AA, A and B-C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News