Big Sky's Hood, Hot Springs' Lawson voted Prep Athletes of the Week

Missoula Big Sky's Grace Hood and Kyle Lawson of Hot Springs were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Hood smacked three home runs and went 5 for 6 in a 30-10 win at Kalispell Flathead last week. She also piled up 10 RBIs. The freshman catcher followed up with three hits in a Tuesday win at Hellgate.

Lawson won the 110 hurdles in 18.37 and the 300 hurdles in 44.72 at the Thompson Falls Invitational last week. Lawson also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 18-0.5

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0