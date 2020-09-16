Big Sky's Janacaro, Corvallis' Gilder voted Prep Athletes of the Week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Sky football player Colter Janacaro and Corvallis volleyball player Madeline Gilder were voted Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Janacaro totaled 347 yards of offense and five touchdowns in a season-opening 48-20 win against Hellgate last week in his return from a knee injury. He rushed for 270 yards, just 15 yards shy of the school record.

Gilder collected 19 kills and two aces in helping the Blue Devils improve to 3-0 with a sweep over Florence last week in a battle of the Bitterroot Valley's perennial top contenders from Class A and Class B.

Brooks opened the season by beating out the defending State AA champion to take first place individually and help the Knights win the team cross country crown at the Missoula Coaches Invitational last week.

Brooks is one of the best runners in the state and qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals in December of last year. She also took fifth at the state cross country meet.

Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.

