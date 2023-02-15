Missoula Big Sky's Izzy Moreno and Ronan's Tirza TwoTeeth were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Moreno captured his second state wrestling championship Saturday in the Class AA meet in Billings. He decisioned Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the 160-pound championship match, 6-2.

TwoTeeth claimed her first state wrestling crown in the 235-pound class Saturday in Billings. She pinned Billings West's Evy Mackey in 39 seconds in the finals. Her win helped the Maidens earn top team honors for the A-C division.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.