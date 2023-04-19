Missoula Big Sky's Brooke Schaffer and Seeley-Swan's Ari Nicholas were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Schaffer went 4 for 4 with a three-run homer in a 17-6 softball win at Kalispell Flathead Friday. She also collected six RBIs and scored three runs.

Nicholas won the Darby-Florence Invitational golf tournament on April 11 in Hamilton. He carded a score of 79.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.