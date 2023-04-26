Missoula Big Sky's Oliver Simianer and Corvallis' Olivia Lewis were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Simianer won the long jump and triple jump in a home dual meet against Helena Capital on April 18. The junior posted a mark of 20 feet, 1.25 inches in the long jump and 42-2.75 in the triple jump.

Lewis won the 400-meter dash in 59.39 and the 100 hurdles in 15.98 in the Sapphire Twilight track meet on April 20 in Corvallis. She also ran a leg on the winning 400 relay team.

Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”

Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.