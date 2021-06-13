Bill Speltz: Here's to a sensational sports year in western Montana

It's been a blast trying to whittle it down to one athlete in the sports we did write about and there's bound to be grumbling. Try to keep in mind it's all in fun and for many of the preps that were considered, there's always next year!

The 2020-21 school year will be remembered as a time when we all came to appreciate how special it is just to attend high school sports again. Lest we not forget, 15 months ago, the undefeated Loyola girls and Missoula Hellgate boys basketball teams were denied a chance to play in the 2019-20 state finals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Missoulian sports department enjoyed bringing you its second full year of athletes of the week voting and stories, sponsored by Republic Services. We were blown away by the number of fans that voted online and the courtesy shown by athletes and coaches getting us the photos we needed on short notice.

We in the Missoulian sports department look forward to bringing you the best in western Montana athletic coverage again in the coming school year. No other media outlet compares when it comes to delivering results, exciting game stories and compelling feature stories.