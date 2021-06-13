Bill Speltz: Here's to a sensational sports year in western Montana

What a glorious school year it was for high school sports in western Montana.
Topping my list of memories were the marvelous title runs by teams from Missoula Sentinel. The football, boys golf, boys cross country, boys track and girls track teams all came away with bragging rights in Montana's largest classification.
Just think, the Spartans ended a 48-year drought in taking the State AA football championship. The program has come such a long way under coach Dane Oliver and most certainly is the pride of Zootown, regardless of where you attended high school.
It's always risky trying to list all the championships from the past year. Instead I'll focus on a few more that stand out in my mind:
The Hellgate boys soccer team won the State AA championship for the fifth time in six years. That's simply amazing, especially in a sport so conducive to upsets.
Loyola Sacred Heart also had a mighty impressive sweep in the State B-C tennis tournament last month. To win both the boys and girls team titles, both singles crowns and the girls doubles title was something special that I won't forget.
The Missoula Lady Bruins earned their fifth straight state championship. Kudos to the coaches that helped make it happen.
Due to space constraints, we focused on Montana High School Association-sanctioned sports for this special section, leaving out only swimming because we ran out of room. But all of our fine athletes in swimming, hockey, lacrosse, baseball, skiing, rodeo, sharpshooting and gymnastics are worthy of a salute.
It's been a blast trying to whittle it down to one athlete in the sports we did write about and there's bound to be grumbling. Try to keep in mind it's all in fun and for many of the preps that were considered, there's always next year!
The 2020-21 school year will be remembered as a time when we all came to appreciate how special it is just to attend high school sports again. Lest we not forget, 15 months ago, the undefeated Loyola girls and Missoula Hellgate boys basketball teams were denied a chance to play in the 2019-20 state finals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Missoulian sports department enjoyed bringing you its second full year of athletes of the week voting and stories, sponsored by Republic Services. We were blown away by the number of fans that voted online and the courtesy shown by athletes and coaches getting us the photos we needed on short notice.
We in the Missoulian sports department look forward to bringing you the best in western Montana athletic coverage again in the coming school year. No other media outlet compares when it comes to delivering results, exciting game stories and compelling feature stories.
It truly is a labor of love for our experienced three-person sports crew, which includes true professionals Frank Gogola and Lance Hartzler. It's been an honor working with these gentlemen and a pleasure working with all the friendly coaches and athletes in the area.
Most sincere congratulations to all of our athletes of the week nominees this past school year. One thing you may not realize is that, in many cases, we at the Missoulian are just as sad to see the senior stars move on as their coaches. Just when you get to know them, poof, they're moving on to the next chapter in life.
Thanks to all of western Montana's coaches and athletes that made the 2020-21 school year so fun for us. We look forward to late August when we will resume our athletes of the week voting and stories.
Have a great summer!
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a comment? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.