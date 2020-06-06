Bill Speltz: Here's to a short but sweet high school sports year in western Montana

It's been a memorable and most unusual high school sports year in western Montana.
Who could ever predict we'd have two undefeated basketball teams in the Loyola Sacred Heart girls and Missoula Hellgate boys? Neither had the chance to play for a state title because of the coronavirus pandemic, but their success will go down in history along with the championships of all our area athletes.
The Missoulian sports department enjoyed bringing you a new weekly feature in 2019-20: Athletes of the Week voting and stories, sponsored by Republic Services. We were blown away by the number of fans that voted online each week and bummed when it all had to come to an early end in mid-March.
To finish off the school year, the Missoulian had a big June banquet planned for all the athletes that were nominated. We had former Montana Griz/Los Angeles Rams running back Chase Reynolds lined up to serve as guest speaker and it might have been a real hoot, with close to 600 in attendance.
The banquet had to be canceled because of the pandemic. But we have put together a new athletes of the year special section that we've enjoyed working on the past few weeks.
Even though our 2019-20 sports year was cut short, there were still plenty of performances to shout about, and not just in basketball.
The Hellgate boys soccer team won the State AA championship for the fourth time in five years. That's simply amazing, especially in a sport so conducive to upsets.
For this special section, we have selected athletes of the year for the sports that were conducted in the fall and winter, including club hockey, where the Missoula Lady Bruins earned their fourth straight state championship.
It's been a blast trying to whittle it down to one athlete and there's bound to be grumbling. Try to keep in mind it's all in fun and for many of the preps that were considered, there's always next year!
We in the Missoulian sports department look forward to bringing you the best in western Montana athletic coverage again in the coming school year. No other media outlet compares when it comes to delivering nightly results, exciting game stories and compelling feature stories.
It truly is a labor of love for our experienced four-person sports crew, which includes true professionals Frank Gogola, Jordan Hansen and Bob Meseroll. It's been an honor working with these gentleman and a pleasure working with all the great coaches and athletes in the area.
Most sincere congratulations to all of our athletes of the week nominees this past school year. One thing you may not realize is that, in many cases, we at the Missoulian are just as sad to see the senior stars move on as their coaches. Just when you get to know them, poof, they're moving on to next chapter in life.
Thanks to all of western Montana's coaches and athletes that made the 2019-20 school year so fun for us. We look forward to late August when we will resume our Athletes of the Week voting and stories.
Have a great summer!
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a comment? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!