Bill Speltz: Here's to a short but sweet high school sports year in western Montana

The Hellgate boys soccer team won the State AA championship for the fourth time in five years. That's simply amazing, especially in a sport so conducive to upsets.

For this special section, we have selected athletes of the year for the sports that were conducted in the fall and winter, including club hockey, where the Missoula Lady Bruins earned their fourth straight state championship.

