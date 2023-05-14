We still have the ball I toted through it all, tucked in a box in our basement.

It represents my small contribution on a momentous day. A tool I used to calm my wife as she grappled with the pain of childbirth, gently massaging her lower back.

No epidural was offered that day and the situation grew a a little bit tense. I was sure my wife would re-arrange my molars for munching on an apple.

In the end she came through like a champion. The prize was our second child, a feisty girl to goad our mischievous son.

Our son graduated from Missoula Big Sky High School 13 years ago. Our daughter followed three years later. Suddenly the considerable time our family devoted to their athletic endeavors was no longer required.

Maybe you've read my son or daughter's name in the past. The Missoulian has always strived to go out of its way to recognize prep athletes, and it's often a thrill for Mom and Dad.

One name you'll never read is Julie Speltz. Like the rest of Montana's tireless sports moms, she never grabbed a headline for late-night laundry duty or serving supper three times in an evening.

What an incredibly tough job — especially these days with so many moms holding down full-time jobs in addition to responsibilities at home.

Julie is the quarterback at our house. She took the job probably a few months into our 38-year marriage and then added head coaching responsibilities when the kids (and now grandkids) came along.

I don't want the job. She's better multi-tasking under pressure.

Like back when our children used to throw one of those unpredictable fits in infancy. Dads, you know what I'm talking about here. I tried the binkie, checked their britches and blew up a few bags of baby formula in the microwave because I was in a hurry to stop the shrill shooting up my spine.

In the end, all they usually needed was a burp. Dad learned that lesson the hard way.

Without sports moms there would be no state tournaments or sports pages. Most permission slips would never get turned in and almost everyone's socks would be stinky.

Yeah, yeah, I know, Dad needs to learn how to do laundry the right way. I tried back in college and everything came out gray. My life and laundry brightened when I met my wife that second year.

What makes our Super Sports Mom (and now Grandma) even more valuable at our house is her attitude about athletics. She always kept perspective when her husband worried too much about results.

She loves the wins, mind you. But it's just as important her kids are having fun.

Memories flood my head from the many times my wife sat in the cold, wind and rain watching our kids' games. And the times she played part-time nurse.

Maybe the best thing about sports moms is they're there after the losses. They know just how to creatively change the subject and the mood.

So it is with gratitude I once again salute this farm girl I married, who went from carrying feed buckets in rural Iowa to carrying our family. A woman who continues to coach her kids, husband and now grandkids on what's important in life.

Buying her something for Mother's Day just doesn't seem like enough. Sort of like rolling a tennis ball on her back while she's preparing to give birth.

But maybe a few well-chosen words will help make her understand what a greeting card never could.

Maybe she'll see that we could never be without our MVP.

Editor's note: Excerpts from this column originally appeared in the Missoulian 13 years ago. Sports editor Bill Speltz dug it out of moth balls and dusted it up in celebration of Mother's Day this year.