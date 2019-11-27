Clark Fork senior running back Trey Green was voted Prep Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Green scored on an 11-yard run for the Mountain Cats in last weekend's Class C 8-man championship game against Fairview. A week before, he scored three touchdowns in a home semifinal win over Great Falls Central.
Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.” There was no girls poll this week because girls sports finished up on Nov. 16.
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The next poll will appear on Dec. 15 after winter sports kicks into gear.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.