OGDEN, Utah — A big second half and a huge surge in the fourth quarter wasn't quite enough for Weber State Monday afternoon as the Wildcats dropped a 79-74 home decision to Idaho.
By the end of the first quarter, WSU had fallen behind 19-14. The hosts held Idaho to just four points in the first three minutes of the second quarter before the Vandals went on a 14-6 run to end the quarter and took a 37-24 lead into halftime.
Weber's Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. It marked her first double-double on the season.
MONTANA STATE 80, NORTHERN ARIZONA 70: At Bozeman, forward Claire Lundberg scored 24 points in leading the Bobcats to the win. Teammate Oliana Squires added 21 points and Martha Kuderer just missed a double-double with 12 points and eight rebounds.