BOZEMAN — Montana State did what it needed down the stretch to post a 69-64 win over Southern Utah Saturday in the Big Sky Conference women's basketball opener for both squads.
Junior Oliana Squires sandwiched a layup and two free throws around freshman Kamden Hilborn’s drawn charge call to give Montana State (6-5) just the room it needed in the final 25-seconds. Squires and senior Claire Lundberg combined for 6 of 6 from the line in the last 23-seconds to secure the victory.
"Southern Utah is a talented team and gave us a heck of a fourth quarter," MSU coach Tricia Binford said. "I’m proud we were able to finish it off and hit the free throws down the stretch."
MSU held a 30-25 advantage at intermission behind 12 points from Lundberg. The Cats built their largest lead of the contest at 43-27 as Martha Kuderer finished off a fast-break with 5:47 left in the third stanza.
Southern Utah (3-7) used a 25-11 run to close out the third and open the fourth to pull to within 51-50 with 6:27 remaining. But back-to-back layups by Lundberg and Halle Wright gave MSU a five-point cushion.
"We didn't take care of the ball really well in the fourth quarter, but at the same time we responded to it and got some big time stops," Binford said.
Lundberg led three Bobcats in double-figures with a game-high 16 points, while Kuderer and Squires finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Eastern Washington 64, Weber State 58: At Ogden, Utah, Violet Marrow and Grace Kirscher each scored 13 points for the Eagles. The Wildcats' Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman and Kayla Watkins each scored 17 points and Watkins completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Northern Colorado 82, Sacramento State 69: At Greeley, Colo., the Bears enjoyed an oddity, racing to a 33-0 lead in the first quarter. The Hornets finally scored 20 seconds into the second quarter and actually outscored the hosts in the final three quarters combined. Hannah Friend scored a team-high 21 points for the Hornets. Savannah Smith paced Northern Colorado with 25 points, followed by Micayla Isenbart with 22.
Idaho 86, Idaho State 72: at Pocatello, Idaho, Mikayla Ferenz scored a game-high 29 points, while ISU's Grace Kenyon scored 27.