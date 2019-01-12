POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State women's basketball team slowed the high-octane offense of Sacramento State to a crawl in a dominant 73-43 win Saturday at Reed Gym.
ISU's fifth straight win brought its record to 10-5 overall and 5-1 in Big Sky play.
"Honestly, I think the pieces were just falling together for us," Idaho State junior Sai Tapasa said. "We were hitting shots when we needed to. We were sharing the ball and passing it. People were playing hard and people off the bench came in and played tough and kept the level of competition high for us. That definitely helped out."
The Hornets came to Pocatello leading the conference with 76.5 points per game but were limited to a 22.4 field goal percentage by a stiff Bengal defense that forced 21 turnovers with nine steals. Idaho State also tallied 10 blocks and controlled the boards with 50 rebounds to Sacramento State's 34.
The Bengals shot 43.3 percent from the field, with all 10 players making at least one field goal. The team had 21 assists and 19 second-chance points after securing 21 offensive rebounds.
Tapasa controlled the game from the onset, making 11 of 16 attempts for 22 points while adding seven rebounds. She also played a major role in limiting Sacramento State to just six points in the paint and added a block and steal.
"This is very similar to how she played in Weber," ISU coach Seton Sobolewski said. "She didn't get as many shots in the second half against Weber, but at Weber she opened up by hitting five jumpers."
Grace Kenyon was the only other ISU player in double figures with 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Kenyon also led the team with six assists and four blocks.
SOUTHERN UTAH 82, NORTHERN ARIZONA 76 (OT): At Flagstaff, Ariz., the Thunderbirds picked up their second overtime victory in a row and first road win. After going down by three with just under 2 minutes left in regulation, Jessica Chatman hit a triple for SUU to tie it at 65-65. NAU answered with a layup to make it 67-65, but with 25 seconds left Hansen made a steal on an inbounds play from the 'Jacks and finished it off with a layup to tie the game back up 67-67. The Lumberjacks jumped out to a four-point lead with 2:31 left to go in OT, but it was all Thunderbirds from there. Harley Hansen led the Thunderbirds with 19 points.
PORTLAND STATE 77, WEBER STATE 59: At Ogden, Utah, senior guard Sidney Rielly racked up six triples and finished with 26 points for the Vikings. She also tied a career high with eight rebounds to go along with three steals. A 14-0 run to start the second half doubled Portland State's halftime lead in less than five minutes. Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman led the Wildcats with 16 points and Kayla Watkins added 11. The Vikings held a 23-3 edge in second-change points.