BOZEMAN — For the first three minutes, everything went Montana State's way Saturday.
Then the lid went on the basket.
Over the next seven minutes the Bobcats went without a basket and Portland State built a 20-7 first-quarter lead. The Vikings never looked back in a 68-55 victory at Worthington Arena. It was the final game of the regular season for both squads.
Montana State (16-14) shot 12.5 percent in the opening frame, connecting on 2 of 16 attempts. Portland State (22-7) went on a 20-0 run to close out the period and built a 35-17 advantage at intermission.
"We got off to a good start," MSU coach Tricia Binford said. "Then they got hot and the lid went on the basket for us. We didn't move the ball very well and our momentum just went flat."
Trailing by 18 points entering the final quarter, the Bobcats whittled the Vikings lead down to 55-46 with 6:23 remaining on a Tori Martell 3-pointer. PSU answered with an 11-0 run.
Montana State was led by Blaire Braxton and Gabby Mocchi with 11 points apiece. Mocchi made her first start because Martha Kuderer was sidelined with an illness.
Portland State was paced by Desirae Hansen with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Montana State will enter this week's Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and on Tuesday will again face Portland State.
IDAHO STATE 73, IDAHO 67: at Moscow, Idaho, the Bengals spoiled the Vandals' senior day, leading for almost the entire way in a tight game.
Idaho's Taylor Pierce cut the Bengals' lead to a point with 1:46 remaining, but ISU forced a shot clock violation on the Vandals' ensuing possession. At the other end of the court, ISU freshman Callie Bourne drew a foul with one tick remaining on the shot clock and 19 seconds left in the game. She netted one of her two free throws to eliminate the possibility of losing on a two-point shot.
The Vandals missed a 3-point attempt that would have given them the lead with 6 seconds left, and Estefania Ors sank two free throws to create a two-possession advantage. Madison Hinrichs then sealed the win with a steal on the inbound and a finish at the other end.
The Bengals became just the second team to defeat the Vandals at home and improved to 20-9. The win marks the first time in program history ISU has posted back-to-back, 20-win seasons. Idaho fell to 16-4 in league play but did become the outright regular-season champion with Northern Colorado's loss earlier in the day.
Hinrichs scored a team- and career-high 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Idaho seniors Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce combined for 43 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
NORTHERN ARIZONA 79, NORTHERN COLORADO 68: At Flagstaff, Ariz., the Lumberjacks' second-quarter explosion helped lead them over the Bears, who would have garnered a share of the league title had they won. The Lumberjacks shot 61.9 percent in the quarter and out-rebounded the Bears 15-3 while scoring 29 points. Savannah Smith finished with a program-record-tying 40 points for UNC. Kaleigh Paplow scored 27 for the Jacks.
WEBER STATE 70, EASTERN WASHINGTON 66: At Cheney, Wash., the Wildcats snapped a seven-game losing streak with 20 points by Emily Drake. Grace Kirscher paced the Eagles with 18 points.